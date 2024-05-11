“I remember how much you wanted to make this”, says Priyanka Chopra while sharing story behind making of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s globally acclaimed show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has changed the dynamics for Indian shows across the globe. The show streaming on Netflix has been receiving countless love from the fans and the audiences and cemented its position as the biggest ever show. While the entire show is made with the Indian culture rooted in marvellous storytelling, larger-than-life craft, sets, and timeless music, the one name who made it all possible with the show is Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The craft and the stature of Sanjay Leela Bhansali have not been hidden from anyone and he has always pushed the boundaries with his exceptional storytelling presented with the grandeurs, solid music, and execution. It is well known that ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ was among his dream projects and this morning, actress Priyanka Chopra who previously worked with the filmmaker in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Ram Leela’ shared an interesting story about SLB’s long-standing wish for making the show and wrote,

“I remember how much you wanted to make this

Congratulations @bhansaliproductions ”

With his passion for storytelling and his distinct style of filmmaking, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has truly delivered an incredible global show. Every frame of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is a testament to the hard work, research, and honesty of SLB and his entire team, and needless to say, the result lives up to the years it took to make it.

Since its release, the entire eight episodes of “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” on Netflix have taken the audiences into the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s storytelling, visually appealing frames, and sets. The show has turned out to be the biggest successful web show ever from India.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.