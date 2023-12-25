Security tightened in Kandhamal for peaceful Christmas

Kandhamal: Elaborate arrangements for Christmas celebrations have been made across the state by respective district administrations. Similarly, security has also been tightened in different parts of the state including in Kandhamal.

At least, 42 platoons of police force have been deployed across district.

The district administration had also convened a crucial meeting of the peace committee ahead of Christmas celebrations.

The police conducted a flag march in Baliguda and Barakhama areas of the district.

The flag march was conducted by armed personnel.

Besides patrolling, blocking and checking have been intensified in the area.

Strict vigil is being maintained in sensitive areas and police personnel across the district have been put on alert to prevent any untoward incident during the festival.