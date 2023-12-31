Pickup Van Driver Shot At By Miscreants In Sundargarh, Hospitalised

Sundargarh: In a broad daylight heist, a pickup van driver was critically injured after miscreants opened fire at him near Kiringsira chhak under Badagaon police limits in Sundargarh district today.

As per available information, some miscreants intercepted the driver on the road and shot him. He fell unconscious within minutes of sustaining bullet injuries on his neck. After the incident, the miscreants fled from the spot. The locals rescued the driver and admitted him to the hospital. He is said to be in critical conditions.

Police on intimation reached the spot and initiated an investigation to catch the miscreants. The reason behind this incident is yet to be ascertained. However, it will be known after the investigation, police said.