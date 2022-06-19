Parichay Foundation presents 7th Edition of SHRIE Awards

Bhubaneswar: Keeping up the tradition of honouring men achievers, once again Parichay Foundation organided the 7thEdition of SHRIE Awards here today on the eve of Father’s Day.

This is the only award ceremony in the state that exclusively honours and felicitates men achievers in different categories on the auspicious occasion of Father’s Day.

Sj. Pradip Kumar Aamat, Hon’ble Minister of Forest & Environment, Govt. of Odisha, Sj. Munna Khan, Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha, Sj. Amar Patnaik, Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha, Ms. SulataDeo, Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha, Ms. Sulochana Das, Hon’ble Mayor, Bhubaneswar, Sj. Arup Patnaik, Chairperson, Odisha Mo Parivaar, Sj. Akash Das Nayak, Chairperson, Mo School, Dr. Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Vice President BJD & former MP, Sj. Priyadarshi Mishra, Former Chairperson OSHB & former MLA and Ms. Manasi Pradhan, Indian Women’s Rights Activist & Author presided over this award presenting ceremony.

The SHRIE Awards this year conferred to–

Lifetime Achievement Award– Sj Pranab Patnaik &Sj. Pradosh Patnaik Award in field of Medical Science– Dr. Shovan Kumar Rath Award in field of Art & Culture– Guru Sarat Das & Dr. (Er.) SrinibasGhatuary Award in field of NRO– Sj. Pratap Das Award in field of Social Work– Mr. AbhayaMohanta Award in field of Education&Entrepreneur– Mr. Anil Pradhan Award in field of Business Leader– Shri. Brahma Mishra Award in field of Media– Sj Dillip Hali Award in field of Sports– Mr. Deep RanjanBisoyi Award in field of Entertainment– Mr. Kuna Tripathy Award in field of Corporate Excellence– Mr. R.K. Mohapatra Special mention Award– Prof Sitikantha Mishra &Sj. RajibShekhar Sahoo Award in field of Literature-Dr. PhaniMohanty Award in field of Sculpture-Sj Gajendra Kumar Padhi Award in field of Sustainable Fashion-Dr. BinayBhusan Jena Special Citation– Sj. Santosh Patnaik & Mr. Sanjay Mahakud

Happy with the way the award ceremony has been shaping up over the years, Founder President of Parichay Foundation, Smt Rosalin Patasani Mishra said, “Every year, we are getting achievers who are joining us from all over the country and that fill my heart with pride. They are all inspirational in their own right. I want to thank each one, including my team members, who have stood with us over these years encouraging us to do good work for women and child empowerment. We hope we can live up to the expectations of our well-wishers in future too.”

The awardees, selected on the basis of suggestions of all executive and committee members of Parichay and awardees from previous years include both renowned and eminent men achievers as well as those who have made significant social impact in their own spheres but stayed away from limelight.

The award ceremony also witnessed a cultural extravaganza with a variety of performances presented by renowned classical dancer Shri Saswat Joshi & troops, which enthralled the audience took part in such an exclusive award presenting ceremony.

Parichay Foundation has been working for the promotion of Indian art and culture and bringing about economic and social upliftment of deprived women and children in urban slums of Odisha and Delhi for the past one decade. The Foundation which has been felicitated by the President of India and recognized by the United Nations for its outstanding work, has been organizing SHRIE Awards since 2016 to acknowledge the achievements of men in various sectors. Also the foundation has been organizing AARYA Awards for Women achievers since 2012.