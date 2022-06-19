Conjoined Twin Survivor Jaga’s Health Condition Good & Doing Well: Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: Jaga, one of the surviving conjoined twins separated in India’s first craniopagus surgery at AIIMS-New Delhi in 2017, is good and he is doing well, informed the Odisha government on Sunday.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the health and family welfare department said that the health condition of Jaga after a thorough health check-up at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack is well.

Jaga, now 7 years old, was found in a cheerful mood and playing with a mobile phone.

After he arrived at SCB medical college hospital two days ago, Jaga underwent MRI and CT scan tests under the supervision of Dr Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra of the Neurosurgery Department on Friday, the statement said.

AIIMS, Delhi’s eminent neurologist Deepak Gupta was among the doctor’s team that examined the health conditions of Jaga, the statement read.

A team of doctors headed by Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra and Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta from AIIMS-New Delhi, who had carried out the surgery to separate Jaga and Kalial, visited SCB Medical College and Hospital and examined Jaga on June 18-19.

Then 28-month-old conjoined twins hailing from Milipada village in Odisha’s Kandhamal district underwent the first stage surgery, lasting 25 hours, on August 28, 2017. The final separation surgery was done on October 25 in 2017.

The state government had sanctioned Rs 1 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the treatment of the twins.