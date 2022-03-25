Over 300 Feared Dead In Russian Strike On Ukraine Theatre

Kyiv: Over 300 people are feared dead in a Russian strike on a Mariupol theatre in Ukraine. According to officials, “more than a thousand”, including children, were sheltering in the theatre.

As Russia’s heavy shelling continues in Mariupol, its citizens are having to bury their loved ones in mass graves.

On March 16, Russian troops had dropped a powerful bomb on a theatre in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Mariupol is currently completely cut off from the rest of Ukraine and is running low on resources. The city has reportedly rationed its supplies.