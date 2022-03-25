Super Kings Take On Knight Riders In IPL 2022 Opener

Chennai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the Indian Premier League 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 26), set to kick off at 7.30 pm. The two teams were the finalists of IPL 2021, where the Super Kings won by 27 runs.

The two teams have played each other 26 times in the IPL so far with the Super Kings coming out on top on 17 occasions.

Both teams will have new captains going into the season. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make his maiden appearance as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings after MS Dhoni passed the leadership baton on to the southpaw on Thursday. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will lead Kolkata.

“Feeling good but at the same time, I also need to fill in big shoes like Mahi bhai’s. I already said that he leaves a big legacy, so I need to carry that forward. I don’t need to worry too much because he’s here. Whatever question I have, I’ll always go to him. He’ll be my go-to person, he was and he still is today. I’m not worried too much. Thank you for your wishes and love,” Jadeja, who will only be the third player to lead the Super Kings, told CSK TV.

The Super Kings had a two-week preparation camp in Surat leading into the season.

All-rounder Moeen Ali has arrived in Mumbai but is set to miss the opening game.

The Super Kings have plenty of fresh faces this season: Devon Conway, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.