Itel Vision 3 Launched With 6.6-Inch Display: Details Here

New Delhi: Itel has launched its Itel Vision 3 in India. The smartphone offers a tall 6.6-inch display, dual rear camera, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. Read on to know more about the latest launched handset.

Itel Imaginative And Prescient 3 Value In India, Availability

Itel Imaginative and prescient 3 is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India, and is on the market through Amazon and Flipkart. The Itel smartphone was launched in three color variants – Deep Ocean Black, Jewel Blue, and Multi Color Inexperienced,

Itel Imaginative And Prescient 3 Specs

The Itel Imaginative and prescient 3 smartphone sports activities a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS show with a waterdrop-style notch design. It runs on Android 11 and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core chipset. The Imaginative and prescient 3 options 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging and reverse charging help. For safety, the Imaginative and prescient 3 comes with a fingerprint sensor and face unlock expertise.

There’s a feature-laden 8-megapixel AI twin rear digital camera setup. It contains an Ai Magnificence Mode, Portrait Mode, Pano Mode, Low-Gentle Mode, and Hdr Mode. These options help with good recognition and computerized digital camera changes for capturing extremely detailed and sharp pictures. As well as, Itel Imaginative and prescient 3 is fitted with a 5-megapixel selfie digital camera within the entrance with AI Magnificence Mode.