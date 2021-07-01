Over 3.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,457 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 517 from Cuttack
- 397 from Khordha
- 289 from Baleswar
- 287 from Puri
- 259 from Jajapur
- 185 from Bhadrak
- 173 from Mayurbhanj
- 137 from Jagatsinghpur
- 115 from Nayagarh
- 106 from Kendrapara
- 106 from Koraput
- 102 from Rayagada
- 84 from Dhenkanal
- 74 from Malkangiri
- 71 from Anugul
- 69 from Keonjhar
- 58 from Sundargarh
- 57 from Nabarangpur
- 47 from Boudh
- 38 from Bargarh
- 37 from Kalahandi
- 33 from Sambalpur
- 28 from Bolangir
- 28 from Kandhamal
- 28 from Sonepur
- 19 from Ganjam
- 16 from Jharsuguda
- 13 from Gajapati
- 10 from Nuapada
- 4 from Deogarh
- 70 from State Pool
With another 3,457 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,80,997, said the H & FW Dept.