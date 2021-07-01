COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 3.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,457 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 517 from Cuttack
  • 397 from Khordha
  • 289 from Baleswar
  • 287 from Puri
  • 259 from Jajapur
  • 185 from Bhadrak
  • 173 from Mayurbhanj
  • 137 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 115 from Nayagarh
  • 106 from Kendrapara
  • 106 from Koraput
  • 102 from Rayagada
  • 84 from Dhenkanal
  • 74 from Malkangiri
  • 71 from Anugul
  • 69 from Keonjhar
  • 58 from Sundargarh
  • 57 from Nabarangpur
  • 47 from Boudh
  • 38 from Bargarh
  • 37 from Kalahandi
  • 33 from Sambalpur
  • 28 from Bolangir
  • 28 from Kandhamal
  • 28 from Sonepur
  • 19 from Ganjam
  • 16 from Jharsuguda
  • 13 from Gajapati
  • 10 from Nuapada
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 70 from State Pool

With another 3,457 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,80,997, said the H & FW Dept.

