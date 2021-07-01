Over 3.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,457 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

517 from Cuttack

397 from Khordha

289 from Baleswar

287 from Puri

259 from Jajapur

185 from Bhadrak

173 from Mayurbhanj

137 from Jagatsinghpur

115 from Nayagarh

106 from Kendrapara

106 from Koraput

102 from Rayagada

84 from Dhenkanal

74 from Malkangiri

71 from Anugul

69 from Keonjhar

58 from Sundargarh

57 from Nabarangpur

47 from Boudh

38 from Bargarh

37 from Kalahandi

33 from Sambalpur

28 from Bolangir

28 from Kandhamal

28 from Sonepur

19 from Ganjam

16 from Jharsuguda

13 from Gajapati

10 from Nuapada

4 from Deogarh

70 from State Pool

With another 3,457 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,80,997, said the H & FW Dept.