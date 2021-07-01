Odisha Automates Food Grains Supply Chain Management System

Bhubaneswar: The Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department has automated the Supply Chain Management System (SCMS) in Odisha to maintain transparency in the flow of food grains.

The SCMS ensures timely delivery of rice and wheat to targeted beneficiaries.

The automated system reduced misappropriation and diversion of food grains. Besides, the quality of food grains has improved in storage godowns.

This apart, the storage and transit loss has been minimised. Further, the stock dispatch information is readily available for FPS dealers through SMS.