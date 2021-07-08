Over 2.8K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,896 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

496 from Cuttack

440 from Khordha

396 from Baleswar

219 from Mayurbhanj

188 from Puri

162 from Jajapur

130 from Nayagarh

128 from Bhadrak

88 from Malkangiri

86 from Jagatsinghpur

70 from Kendrapara

49 from Koraput

45 from Dhenkanal

38 from Keonjhar

35 from Anugul

31 from Sambalpur

30 from Nabarangpur

21 from Sundargarh

20 from Rayagada

20 from Sonepur

19 from Boudh

16 from Bargarh

16 from Jharsuguda

16 from Kalahandi

15 from Ganjam

14 from Kandhamal

12 from Bolangir

12 from Nuapada

9 from Gajapati

2 from Deogarh

73 from State Pool

With another 2,896 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,03,178, said the H & FW Dept.