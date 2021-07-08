COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 2.8K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,896 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 496 from Cuttack
  • 440 from Khordha
  • 396 from Baleswar
  • 219 from Mayurbhanj
  • 188 from Puri
  • 162 from Jajapur
  • 130 from Nayagarh
  • 128 from Bhadrak
  • 88 from Malkangiri
  • 86 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 70 from Kendrapara
  • 49 from Koraput
  • 45 from Dhenkanal
  • 38 from Keonjhar
  • 35 from Anugul
  • 31 from Sambalpur
  • 30 from Nabarangpur
  • 21 from Sundargarh
  • 20 from Rayagada
  • 20 from Sonepur
  • 19 from Boudh
  • 16 from Bargarh
  • 16 from Jharsuguda
  • 16 from Kalahandi
  • 15 from Ganjam
  • 14 from Kandhamal
  • 12 from Bolangir
  • 12 from Nuapada
  • 9 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 73 from State Pool

With another 2,896 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,03,178, said the H & FW Dept.

