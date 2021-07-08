Over 2.8K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,896 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 496 from Cuttack
- 440 from Khordha
- 396 from Baleswar
- 219 from Mayurbhanj
- 188 from Puri
- 162 from Jajapur
- 130 from Nayagarh
- 128 from Bhadrak
- 88 from Malkangiri
- 86 from Jagatsinghpur
- 70 from Kendrapara
- 49 from Koraput
- 45 from Dhenkanal
- 38 from Keonjhar
- 35 from Anugul
- 31 from Sambalpur
- 30 from Nabarangpur
- 21 from Sundargarh
- 20 from Rayagada
- 20 from Sonepur
- 19 from Boudh
- 16 from Bargarh
- 16 from Jharsuguda
- 16 from Kalahandi
- 15 from Ganjam
- 14 from Kandhamal
- 12 from Bolangir
- 12 from Nuapada
- 9 from Gajapati
- 2 from Deogarh
- 73 from State Pool
With another 2,896 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,03,178, said the H & FW Dept.