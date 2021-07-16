Over 2.3K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,317 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 480 from Khordha
- 450 from Cuttack
- 150 from Puri
- 149 from Baleswar
- 122 from Mayurbhanj
- 99 from Jajapur
- 96 from Jagatsinghpur
- 93 from Bhadrak
- 72 from Nayagarh
- 60 from Keonjhar
- 58 from Anugul
- 57 from Sundargarh
- 56 from Kendrapara
- 48 from Dhenkanal
- 42 from Koraput
- 38 from Rayagada
- 34 from Malkangiri
- 24 from Sambalpur
- 23 from Kandhamal
- 12 from Sonepur
- 11 from Boudh
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Ganjam
- 5 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Deogarh
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Gajapati
- 2 from Bolangir
- 1 from Nuapada
- 101 from State Pool
With another 2,317 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,25,526, said the H & FW Dept.