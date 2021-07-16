Over 2.3K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,317 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

480 from Khordha

450 from Cuttack

150 from Puri

149 from Baleswar

122 from Mayurbhanj

99 from Jajapur

96 from Jagatsinghpur

93 from Bhadrak

72 from Nayagarh

60 from Keonjhar

58 from Anugul

57 from Sundargarh

56 from Kendrapara

48 from Dhenkanal

42 from Koraput

38 from Rayagada

34 from Malkangiri

24 from Sambalpur

23 from Kandhamal

12 from Sonepur

11 from Boudh

10 from Jharsuguda

8 from Kalahandi

6 from Ganjam

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Deogarh

3 from Bargarh

3 from Gajapati

2 from Bolangir

1 from Nuapada

101 from State Pool

With another 2,317 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,25,526, said the H & FW Dept.