COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
BreakingStateTop News

Over 2.3K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

By PragativadiNews 6 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,317 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 480 from Khordha
  • 450 from Cuttack
  • 150 from Puri
  • 149 from Baleswar
  • 122 from Mayurbhanj
  • 99 from Jajapur
  • 96 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 93 from Bhadrak
  • 72 from Nayagarh
  • 60 from Keonjhar
  • 58 from Anugul
  • 57 from Sundargarh
  • 56 from Kendrapara
  • 48 from Dhenkanal
  • 42 from Koraput
  • 38 from Rayagada
  • 34 from Malkangiri
  • 24 from Sambalpur
  • 23 from Kandhamal
  • 12 from Sonepur
  • 11 from Boudh
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 8 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 101 from State Pool

With another 2,317 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,25,526, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 5184 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking