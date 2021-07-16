Odisha CM Announces Rs 453.50 Cr COVID Package For Mission Shakti

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced a Rs 453.50 crore COVID Package for the women of Mission Shakti in Odisha.

According to the announcement, 338 block-level Mission Shakti Mahasanghs in the state will be given Rs 50 lakh each for the construction of their own Mission Shakti Bhawan and a total of Rs 169 crore has been granted for the same. Besides, Rs 84.50 Crores Revolving Fund will be provided to help them in their business while Rs 200 crore will be provided to Self Help Groups for Interest Subvention in loans.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Mission Shakti is a vast organization including 70 Lakh empowered women in Odisha. This is the development force of Odisha.” Expressing confidence in their ability, the Chief Minister said, “You go ahead, I am with you.”

The Chief Minister said that the Mission Shakti Bhavan, which will be set up for self-help groups at the block level, will provide training for mothers. They can also open sales counters for manufactured goods and discuss their own programs.

The Chief Minister also said that the women have enhanced the reputation of the Mission Shakti movement by doing a lot of good things, starting with the management of temporary health centers during the Covid period, making masks, creating awareness among the people. “I have always said that if the mother is strong, the family will be strong,” Naveen said adding that the course of history will also change.

Attending the event, Minister for Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti, Tukuni Sahu, highlighted the various initiatives of the state government for the development of women in Mission Shakti.

Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick, Kabisuryanagar MLA Latika Pradhan, and Mission Shakti Advisor Dr. Lopamudra Bakshipatra also spoke on the occasion and said that Mission Shakti is playing an important role in the socio-economic transformation of women today. They praised the Chief Minister’s vision for such a revolution.

On the occasion, three self-help groups from Berhampur, Dhenkanal, and Baripada were given a loan of Rs 47 lakh from HDFC Bank for the pickle business. Notably, around 120 metric tonnes of pickles produced by them are being used in 177 Aahar centers in the state, run by Mission Shakti.

Secretary to Chief Minister & 5-T, V.K. Pandian coordinated the event.

In her welcome address at the event, Miss Sujata Karthikeyan, Secretary, Mission Shakti, said that Odisha was the only state in India to implement a scheme as a separate department.

In the last two years, Rs 2,800 crore worth of goods and services have been procured from various self-help groups of Mission Shakti. She said the target is to provide Rs 6,000 crore bank loans to Mission Shakti women for 2021-22.

The director of Mission Shakti delivered the vote of thanks. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner P.K. Jenna, and other senior officials were also present.