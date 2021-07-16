Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: 311 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 235 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 311 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 311 COVID-19 positive cases, 82 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 229 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 235 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 95,194 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,246 are active cases while 93,332 persons have recovered and 595 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

