Over 15 injured in bus accident at Godabhanga ghat

Anandapur: Over 15 passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident at Godabhanga ghat.

Reportedly, all the injured persons were admitted to anearby hospital.

According to sources, the bus, carrying around 50 people, was en-route Bhubaneswar from Mayurbhanj when a rice-laden truck hit the bus from the rear on the ghat leading to the mishap.