World Population Day 2023 Today!

New Delhi: Every year on July 11th, World Population Day is commemorated to raise public awareness about concerns related to the increasing world population. The United Nations Development Program’s Governing Council founded the event in 1989.

The theme of World Population Day this year is “Unleashing the power of gender equality: “Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities,” according to the United Nations.”

The United Nations established this particular day in 1989. The introduction of World Population Day, as proposed by Dr KC Zachariah, former Senior Demographer at World Bank, was prompted by the world population reaching five billion on July 11, 1987.

To draw attention to the potential and problems brought on by an increasing global population, the United Nations established it in 1989.

Every year on July 11, the World Population Day event plays a significant role in bringing attention to concerns related to the world population. This day highlights the issues brought on by population growth, including poverty, a lack of food and water, environmental damage, and overburdened healthcare systems. It acts as a reminder for people, groups, and organisations, as well as for governments, to solve these urgent issues.

With the goal of building a world where every individual has a developing future full of promises, potential, and opportunities, the United Nations focuses on commemorating the day. In line with Agenda 2030’s Sustainable Goals, it also seeks to build a sustainable future for everyone.