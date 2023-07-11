People Being Moved To Safer Areas As Yamuna River Crosses Evacuation Mark In Delhi

Delhi: Delhiites residing in the flood-prone areas near River Yamuna are now being shifted to safer locations as the river exceeded the ‘Evacuation Mark’ of 206 metres on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall.

According to the central water commission, the level in the river shot up to 205.76 metres at 8pm, above the danger level of 205.33 metres, due to heavy rains in northern states and water release from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana. The level is expected to rise to 206.65 metre by 3am Tuesday.

The low-lying areas along the Yamuna, considered vulnerable to flooding, are home to around 41,000 people. Officials said the teams in six districts – North, North East, Shahdara, East, Central and South East – were rescuing and rehabilitating people in schools, community centres, shelters and vacant plots.