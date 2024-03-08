OTT Release This Weekend: Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Showtime’ To Netflix’s ‘Damsel’ & ‘Merry Christmas’

March 8, 2024, this Friday, is jam-packed with exciting OTT releases to be excited about. Among them is Showtime, Emraan Hashmi’s most recent television series, which promises to be thrilling for viewers. In addition, fans around the world are expected to be enthralled with Netflix’s much awaited fantasy drama, Damsel, which stars the gifted Millie Bobby Brown. South Indian hits with distinct flavors and entertainment value, such as Anweshippin Kandethum, Hanuman, and Lal Salaam, should not be disregarded. There is something for everyone to enjoy this coming Friday with such a wide variety of material hitting the screens.

Lal Salaam

“Lal Salaam” is a sports action film in the Tamil language produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth with support from Subaskaran Allirajah. Although Rajinikanth makes a significant cameo, Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth take on the main roles. The film stars Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah among its impressive ensemble cast.

Showtime

Leading stars in this series, which is directed by Sumit Roy and produced by Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment, go to Emraan Hashmi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shriya Saran. Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the program, which is slated for release on March 8.

Hanuman

The Telugu-language superhero movie “Hanu-Man” is scheduled for release in 2024. Produced by Primeshow Entertainment, it was written and directed by Prasanth Varma. With help from Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, and Vennela Kishore, Teja Sajja plays the lead role.

Merry Christmas

“Merry Christmas” was concurrently shot in Tamil and Hindi, demonstrating its universal appeal. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar play important parts in this ensemble film. Audiences may also anticipate appearances by Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand in the Hindi version.

Damsel

Dan Mazeau wrote the script for the upcoming American dark fantasy movie “Damsel,” which is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Millie Bobby Brown are among the cast members.

Maharani Season 3

Subhash Kapoor is the creator of the Hindi-language drama streaming television series Maharani Season 3 (Sony LIV), which debuted in 2021. Season 1 was directed by Karan Sharma, while Season 2 was under the direction of Ravindra Gautam. Huma Qureshi plays the main character in the series, with Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Inaamulhaq providing assistance.