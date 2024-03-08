Electric City Bus Service Begins In Panchkula & Karnal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday virtually inaugurated the electric city bus service for Panchkula and Karnal.

The administration also declared that the buses would ferry passengers free of cost for the first seven days.

Addressing the launch program, Khattar said, “Today marks the festival of Maha Shivratri. Thus, efforts should be made to ensure that electric city buses pass near Shiva temples in the city. This will help devotees avail this service. I also congratulate the people of Karnal and Panchkula on the commencement of this service.”

“Currently, five buses each have been incorporated into the electric city bus service in Panchkula and Karnal with additional buses to be added to the fleet soon. The fare for these 45-seater electric buses has been set at Rs 10 for the first 5 kilometres, followed by an increment of Rs 5 for every three kilometres thereafter. The route of the city bus service will be tailored to accommodate the demands and needs of the city’s residents.

“Moreover, the city bus service will be gradually expanded to neighbouring towns in a phased manner. To date, 375 buses have been procured that will be deployed in various cities across Haryana. Following today’s launch of the electric city bus service in Panchkula and Karnal, similar services will soon commence in five additional cities including Ambala, Sonipat, Rewari, Rohtak, and Hisar,” Khattar said.

City bus services have already been introduced in Panipat and Yamunanagar.