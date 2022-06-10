OSSC Reschedules Recruitment Exams For June, July

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Friday released the tentative calendar of examinations which will be conducted in the month of June and July.

As per the latest notice, the OSSC has revised the dates of several recruitment examinations. Similarly, examination of some examination has been postponed.

The main written examination for Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 5, has been postponed. The revised date for the examination will be released later.

The main written examination for Assistant Librarian, scheduled for June 28, has been rescheduled for July 11, 2022.

The main written examination for Receptionist under OSSC which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 10 will not be held on July 11.

The main written examination for the post of Programmer will now be held on July 11 instead of June 20.

The certificate verification for Junior Stenographer 2021 and 2016 has been postponed. The revised dates will be announced shortly.

The written examination for the post of Traffic Constable, scheduled for July 9 and July 10, has been postponed. The revised dates will be announced shortly, the OSSC notice read.