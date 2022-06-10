Sonia Gandhi, Recovering From Covid, Asked To Appear Before ED on 23rd June

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to depose on 23rd June in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

Earlier, the ED had summoned Sonia Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.

As per party sources, Sonia Gandhi, who is yet to recover from COVID-19, had sought more time from the ED to appear before it.

The ED had also summoned Rahul Gandhi on June 13 for questioning in the case. He was earlier asked by the agency to depose on June 2 but the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad constituency in Kerala sought a fresh date as he was out of country. The federal agency later asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on June 13 at its headquarters in central Delhi.