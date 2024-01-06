City Road Wears Off In 2 Months Of Construction

Bhubaneswar: A road constructed in two phases in the Satya Vihar Area of Bhubaneswar has deteriorated only two months after its completion. The part built two years ago remains in good condition, while the part built two months ago has already deteriorated. Residents are unhappy and have alleged low-quality work.

According to ground reports, the Canal Road in Satya Vihar is the area’s main road, which connects Mancheswar village. A budget of Rs 1.98 crore was sanctioned for the construction of the road. However, only 500 meters of the road was constructed from the Masjid. Within two months of construction, the condition of the road worsened.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been accused of substandard work for several times in the past two months.

After visiting the site and inspecting the condition of the road, Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange halted the sanctioning of the bill of the concerned developer. The commissioner stated that the developer’s bill would not be approved until the road is reconstructed.