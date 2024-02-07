Orissa HC Directs Govt To Include Public Representatives In Nabin Odisha Project Selection

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today directed the State Government to give priority to Sarpanchs and other elected public representatives in the selection of projects under the “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha” programme. However, the court refused to interfere in the project implementation.

Several people’s representatives at the grassroots level approached the High Court alleging that the government is ignoring them during the selection of projects in the “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha” programme. In this regard, about 42 cases were filed in the Orissa High Court from various parts of the state.

In this project, financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh will be provided to each Panchayat. The programme aims to develop the cultural and traditional infrastructure of the local Panchayat which also includes propagation of Jagannath culture, restoration of Bhagabata Tungis, organising meetings etc. As per the guidelines, the government officials would select the entire project and execute the work through the developer selected by them.

As per the guidelines, the developmental works to be executed under ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ are being done by any department engaged by the government or any agency engaged by the BDO or the District Collector.

The public representatives opposed this move of the government and 42 cases were registered from all over the state. After hearing the petition, the High Court today clarified that the project selection will involve the participation of the elected public representatives, because according to the Panchayatraj Act, the elected representatives have a major role in the development of the local area, so they cannot be ignored.

Therefore, there will be participation of the elected representatives in the selection of the project, and the village meeting will be held. It will then be decided who will implement the proposed project. But the court refused to interfere in the implementation of the projects. Senior lawyer Pitambar Acharya was handling the case on behalf of the petitioner in the High Court.