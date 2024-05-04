Rahul Gandhi writes letter to Karnataka CM over Prajwal Revanna case

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah over JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna’s sex scandal, requesting him to extend all possible support to the victims and take strict action against those who committed such a heinous crime.

“I request you to kindly extend all possible support to the victims. We have a collective duty to ensure that all parties responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book,” said Rahul Gandhi in the letter to Karnataka CM.

“Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted and filmed hundreds of women over several years. Many who looked up to him as a brother and son were brutalized in the most violent manner and robbed of their dignity. The rape of our mothers and sisters warrants the strictest possible punishment,” he added.

The Wayanad MP also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

“I am deeply shocked to learn that as far back as December 2023, our Home Minister Shri Amit Shah was informed by Shri G. Devaraje Gowda about Prajwal Revanna’s antecedents, especially his history of sexual violence and the presence of videos filmed by the perpetrator. What is even more shocking is that despite these gruesome allegations being brought to the notice of the senior most BJP leadership, the Prime Minister campaigned and canvassed for a mass rapist,” the letter read.

Gandhi further emphasised that it was the duty of the grand old party to seek justice for the mothers and sisters of this country.

“In this backdrop, the Congress party has a moral duty to fight for justice for our mothers and sisters. I understand that the Karnataka Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the grave allegations, and a request has been made to the Prime Minister to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport and get him extradited to India at the earliest,” he added.