Bastar: The Naxal Story
Netizens Fully Support Teaser Of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’!

By Itishree Sethy
4

Coming from the house of the makers of ‘The Kerala Story’, the riveting tale Bastar: The Naxal Story starring Adah Sharma in the lead is all set to bring another shocking, bold, and true story to life. While the first poster of the film shows an important event from the film, the teaser takes the audience further into its world. In no time, the teaser went on to rule the hearts of the audience and netizens just couldn’t control it but flooded the social media universe while praising the teaser.

Here’s how the netizens hailed the teaser of Bastar: The Naxal Story. Also, people fully support the makers in their fight against pseudo-intellectuals and liberals organizations. Here are the comments and responses of the netizens.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

