Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya makers asked to shorten sex scene

Mumbai: The upcoming romantic drama film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has witnessed a cut in the ‘scene of sex act’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per Bollywood Hungama, the film has also got an ‘audio medication’.

According to the report, CBFC has ‘reduced the scene of sex act by 25%’. The list also said that nine seconds of the scene was censored. The intimate scene, which was earlier 36 seconds long, has been cut down to 27 seconds. In the second half of the film, the word ‘daru (alcohol)’ has been replaced with ‘drink’.

The CBFC also asked the film’s team to add the anti-smoking static message in Hindi in bigger and more readable fonts. After the changes were made, the CBFC passed the film with a U/A certificate on February 2. The run time of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is 143.15 minutes (2 hours 23 minutes and 15 seconds ), as mentioned in the censor certificate.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In the film, Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti’s character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The trailer, which was recently unveiled, showed that Shahid eventually fell in love with the robot.

The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be out in theatres on February 9. Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra.