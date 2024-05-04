Elvish Yadav to face money laundering probe

New Delhi: A money laundering case has been filed against popular YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav, who is accused of using snake venom as a recreational drug in his parties. The Enforcement Directorate has filed the case against some other individuals as well.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It filed the case on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Noida police against Elvish Yadav and others in the snake venom case.

The Enforcement Directorate will probe the alleged proceeds of money from the snake venom business and use of illicit funds for organising rave or recreational parties.

According to news agency PTI, Elvish Yadav and other accused linked to the snake venom case will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.