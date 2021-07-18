Oppo A16 Launched: All Details Here

New Delhi: OPPO has officially launched the OPPO A16 smartphone in the Indonesian market.The OPPO A16 arrives as a successor to the OPPO A15, which the company had launched last year.

OPPO A16 Pricing

The OPPO A16 smartphone comes in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The device is priced at around IDR 1,999,000 (Rs 10,288) in Indonesia. The OPPO A16 can be purchased in Pearl Blue, Space Silver, and Crystal Black colour options.

OPPO A16 Specifications, Features

OPPO A16 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that has HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The display panel has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 71% NTSC color gamut, 480 nits brightness, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 269PPI. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The phone ships with 3GB of RAM and packs 32GB of internal storage. The device on the software front runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The OPPO A16 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is embedded in a power button.

In terms of the imaging department, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup. The rear-facing camera module consists of a 13MP primary main camera that has an f/2.2 aperture. The 13MP primary main sensor is accompanied by a 2MP mono lens and a 2MP macro camera. Both the 2MP sensor have an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video-calling, the phone comes equipped with an 8MP camera that has an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity-wise, the A16 offers dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery that offers 10W charging support. Dimensions-wise the handset measures at around 163.8mm×75.6mm×8.4mm and weighs about 190 grams.