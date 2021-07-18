Tips To Boost Low Blood Sugar

New Delhi: Low blood sugar is usually mild and easy to fix, but if you wait too long, you can lose consciousness. If your blood sugar level drops below 70 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or if you notice signs of hypoglycemia — shakiness, dizziness, light-headedness, confusion, anxiety, weakness, heart palpitations, blurry vision, hunger, or sweating — you can bring your level up again with a quick, sugary snack. If you are away from home and experience symptoms, and you can’t test your blood sugar first, it’s better to have a small snack before you become even more ill.

Here are some proven sugar-boosting options:

One-half cup of fruit juice

One-half cup of non-diet soda

1 cup of milk

A small handful of hard candy

1 tablespoon of either sugar or honey

3 or 4 glucose tablets

About 15 minutes after your snack, check your blood sugar again. If you’re still below 70, try another dose of sugar. Check again 15 minutes later, and keep the pattern up until your blood sugar is in a normal range.

It’s important to treat low blood sugar as quickly as possible. If you wait too long, you could pass out. For this reason, you should keep a sugary snack within reach at all times. Even if you aren’t able to check your blood sugar, you can head off hypoglycemia whenever you get that sinking feeling.