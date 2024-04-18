One of 17 Indian Crew Members of Ship Seized by Iran Returns Home

New Delhi: Ann Tessa Joseph of Thrissur, Kerala from the container vessel MSC Aries, which Iran seized on April 13, safely landed at Cochin International Airport, India on Thursday.

Following concerted efforts between the Indian Mission in Tehran and the Iranian Government, Joseph’s return signifies a favourable development in the situation. She is the first Indian crew member, to return and was received by the Regional Passport Officers, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA has reported that the Indian Mission in Tehran is maintaining contact with the remaining 16 Indian crew members aboard the container vessel, presently under Iranian control. The crew members are reportedly in good health and have been able to communicate with their families back in India, added the MEA in its statement.

In response to the seizure of the container vessel, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, bringing up the release of the 17 Indian crew members. Previously, they had conversations about the current dynamics in West Asia, emphasizing the need to prevent any further escalation.

Sharing the details, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made a post from his official handle, “Indian deck cadet Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, a member of the crew on vessel MSC Aries returned home today. @India_in_Iran, with the support of Iranian authorities, facilitated her return. Mission is in touch with Iranian side to ensure the well-being of the remaining 16 crew members.”

Iran seized the Israel-linked cargo ship on April 13, with 17 Indian nationals onboard. The ship was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy near the Strait of Hormuz.