Heatwave Sweeps Across Odisha As Max Temp Shoots Past 40°C At 32 Cities, Bhubaneswar Hottest

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to reel under the extreme heatwave followed by hot & humid discomfort weather conditions with the maximum day temperature soaring to 40 °C or above at 32 places in the state on Thursday.

The state capital, Bhubaneswar was the hottest place in the state with the mercury soaring to 43.6°C today followed by Boudh at 43.5 °C and Angul at 43.3 °C.

According to the IMD, seven places, including Balasore, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, and Dhenkanal, recorded day temperatures over 42 °C.

୩୨ ସହର ରେ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ରେକର୍ଡ ୪୩.୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର

According to the IMD bulletin, hot and humid weather conditions and heat wave conditions are likely over several districts of Odisha during the next four days.

Due to prevailing mainly North Westerly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation, day temperatures are very likely to be 40 degrees Celsius or above at most places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over some districts of Odisha during the next four days.

The regional Met office has predicted that the day temperature is likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius in some places during the next 24 hours and advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the daytime between 11 am to 3 pm.

Issuing an Orange warning, the IMD stated that the heat wave to severe heat wave condition is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khordha, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Nuapada.

Heatwave conditions are also very likely at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Ganjam.

Light rain/thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Rayagada, while dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of the districts of Odisha, the IMD said in its evening weather bulletin.