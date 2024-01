Bhubaneswar: The total number of active COVID cases in Odisha rose to 26 on Friday with the detection of a fresh case during the last 24 hours. Two of these patients have been infected by JN.1, a sub-variant of Omicron.

The condition of all the patients is said to be stable and 25 of them are undergoing treatment in home isolation. Only one patient with comorbidities has been admitted to the hospital.