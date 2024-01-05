Illegal Sand-Laden Truck Seized In Keonjhar: One Held

Anandapur: The police have seized a truck for illegal sand supply in Keonjhar district on Saturday and arrested one person in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops and officials of Mining department conducted a raid in Saladei balighat along the Baitarani River in Keonjhar district and seized a sand-laden truck. The cops also apprehended one person in this connection.

The police have commenced investigation to ascertain as to how long they have been supplying sand illegally and where they had stored it. Police are also in the process of finding the persons behind this.in