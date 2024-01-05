Minor Girl Raped, Murdered In Bolangir

Bolangir: A minor girl was reportedly raped and murdered at Tutapali village under Saintala block in bolangir district on Wednesday.

As per reports, last night, the girl had gone out to attend a nature’s call but did not return home. After sometimes few other girls found her lying and growling in pain near a bush. they rescued her and informed her family members.

Then she was taken to the Saintala Hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the Bhimabhoi Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The girl’s father accused three youths from same village of raping and murdering his daughter.

Police on intimation reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Saintala police station on the basis of her father’s complaint.