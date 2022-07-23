One More Death Reported Due To Japanese Encephalitis In Assam, Toll Reaches 38

Guwahati: One more death was reported due to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam in the last 24 hours on Saturday, taking the death toll to 38.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, one person in the district Biswanath died in the last 24 hours due to the infection, while as many as 15 new cases have been detected in the state during the period.

A total of 251 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been detected in the state in July so far.

Japanese encephalitis virus JEV is the most important cause of viral encephalitis in Asia. It is a mosquito-borne flavivirus, and belongs to the same genus as dengue, yellow fever and West Nile viruses.

The first case of Japanese encephalitis viral disease (JE) was documented in 1871 in Japan.