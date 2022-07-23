Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday Of Taylor Swift: Shares Adorable Pics With Her Bestie

New Delhi: Selena Gomez shared adorable snaps of her besties, Taylor Swift, as she welcomed her with open arms to the 30’s Club. The Only Murders in the Building star celebrated her birthday on July 22 and enjoyed a birthday dinner with Taylor.

Posted just a few hours back, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s photos on IG have already garnered 4 million likes! Selena Gomez captioned the endearing snaps, “30, nerdy and worthy.”

Check out Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s heartwarming snaps from Sel’s 30th birthday dinner below:

