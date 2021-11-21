On Cam: Eggs Hurled At Union MoS Bisweswar Tudu’s Convoy In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A group of miscreants hurled eggs at Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bisweswar Tudu’s convoy while he was on his way to Kendrapara College on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Kendrapara College Square when a youth moved towards the road divider and threw an egg at the front windshield of the SUV in which Tudu was seated.

Reportedly, the convoy was attacked with eggs by a group of youths who were sloganeering in support of Biju Janata Dal. However, the police are yet to confirm the miscreants’ political allegiance and arrests in this case.

There were a couple of pilot vehicles following and trailing the Union Minister’s SUV, yet the act was carried out in broad daylight in full public glare.

The miscreant’s activity was recorded on a camera, supposedly on purpose. Following the act, the youth and his associate started shouting slogans in favour of BJD.