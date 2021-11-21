World Fisheries Day: Balasore Awarded As ‘Best Marine District’ For The First Time

Bhubaneswar: The fisheries sector has tremendous potential for growth and the Government of India is providing all necessary support to achieve the one lakh crore export target from the sector by 2024-25, said Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and the Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala at the World Fisheries Day Celebration in Bhubaneswar today.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Rupala said states need to be inspired by each other and explore options to grow in the marine sector.

“There is a need to come up with environment-friendly fishing and also look for sustaining the sector while continuing the consumption,” said the Minister adding Government has set a target to achieve one lakh crore export from the sector by 2024-25.

Rupala called for greater awareness on Kisan Credit Card (KCC). “Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has extended all possible support to the marine sector. The Government of India has already extended the support of KCC to the fishermen and women. The Government will soon start a massive campaign to raise greater awareness on KCC,” he said.

Taking part in the national level celebration, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr. L. Murugan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has envisaged a separate ministry for the fisheries sector and since then in a short span of time, the potential of the sector has been realized and the country now has set the ambitious target of achieving one lakh crore income from the sector.“

The Government is implementing MatsyaSampadaYojana and has infused Rs 20,000 crore in the sector through the scheme. Seaweed farming is another part where the government is putting more emphasis on. We are also focusing on empowering fisherwomen and promoting entrepreneurship in the sector,” said Dr. Murugan adding Paradip is among the five major ports being developed as Major Fishing Harbours.

Several awards were given during the event. Balasore, Odisha was awarded as the Best Marine District in the country. Andhra Pradesh was awarded the Best Marine State while Best Inland State Award was given to Telangana.

Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh received the Best Inland District award; and Best Hilly and Northeastern State and District awards were taken away by Tripura and Bongaigaon, Assam respectively.

Earlier, the ministers and delegates visited the exhibition stalls put up by the farmers and entrepreneurs at the venue. Various posters, jingles on fisheries sector were also released during the event. The programme was also attended by senior officials of Government of India and Government of Odisha.