Omung Kumar, Rahhat Kazmi & Captain Rahul Bali announce first ever India Vietnam Film

In a historic event towards boosting friendship between India & Vietnam, Award Winning Indian Filmmakers Omung Kumar and Rahhat Kazmi along with Internationally acclaimed Festival Curator Captain Rahul Bali signed a MOU with the Government of Quang Nam Vietnam towards Film Cooperation and Collaboration in Film Making.

It was a star studded ceremony organised in Mumbai attended by the Honourable Consul General of Vietnam in India Mr. Bien Quang Le, Deputy Director General of Tourism of Quang Nam Vietnam Mr. Van Ba Son, Eminent Filmmakers & Actors from India like Yuvika Chaudhary, Helly Shah, Sonal Sehgal, Inaamulhaq, Zeba Sajid, Rahul Singh, Shoib Nikash Shah, Rishi Bhutani and a number of Vietnamese Dignitaries.

Omung Kumar who is known for blockbuster hits like Mary Kom & Sarabjeet was very positive and upbeat about this project that would be jointly produced by Award Winning film maker Rahhat Kazmi & Internationally Acclaimed Festival Curator Captain Rahul Bali in collaboration with the Government of Quang Nam Vietnam.

Speaking at the event Mr. Van Ba Son said, “Quang Nam province is one of the most popular destinations in Vietnam and having been declared as one of the top 10 best cities in the world, it is an ideal filming location. I’m sure that this MOU with Innovations India will open the doors for a lot of renowned filmmakers from India to come and film in Vietnam.”

The filming of the first India – Vietnam Co-Production Film will start later this year and shall be shot in a number of exotic locations across Vietnam. This would surely be the starting point of a great cinematic relationship between the two great countries and is the best way to strengthen the cultural cooperation between India and Vietnam.