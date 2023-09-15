SUDA Approves Budget For 2023-24; Emphasis On Rapid Urban Transformation

Bhubaneswar: The 22nd Governing Body Meeting of State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), Bhubaneswar was today chaired by Smt. Usha Devi, Minister H&UD and Chairman SUDA. Sri G Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary, H&UD initiated the discussion and threw light on the future roadmap SUDA in transforming Urban Odisha.

The State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) was set up in the year 1990 by the State Government, Orissa was the pioneering State in establishing an agency like the State Urban Development Agency in pursuance of the guidelines of the 8th Plan Policy. SUDA has been assigned to monitor and co-ordinate planning and implementation of different Anti-Poverty Schemes. Since the last few years, SUDA has undertaken its responsibilities and has also put forth its best efforts to propagate the community management concept and scientific methodology for Income Generation Programmes. The initiative of the State Government has been appreciated on a wider scale by other States.

Sarada Prasad Panda, Director of SUDA initiated the agenda-wise discussion. While the budget for 2023-24 was approved after detailed discussions, the proceedings of the 21st GB meeting were also approved. Discussions were held on audited financial statements for 2021-22 & 2022-23, cash flow (inflow & out flow) for the last two years, audit observations, DAY-NULM (social mobilisation & institution building, self-employment programme, shelter for urban household, support for urban street vendors and capacity building training) resource development of SUDA Trans partners and support to Divyang etc were discussed in details. Hon’ble Minister and Chairperson, SUDA appreciated the initiative taken & achievement made during the Financial Year. The meeting emphasised expediting the urban transformative journey based on the 5T initiatives of Hon’ble Chief Minister Odisha.

Among others, Sangramjit Nayak Director of Municipal Administration, Shikha Biswal FA-cum-Addl Secy, Sanjaya Parmanik OSD- Special Secretary and other members from line departments were present at the meeting held at UNNATI Bhawan. Director SUDA. Sri Panda proposed a hearty vote of thanks.