Coal Scam: Delhi HC Stays Conviction of Dilip Ray to Allow Him Contest 2024 Elections

Bhubaneswar: Former union minister, Dilip Ray, who was sentenced to a three-year jail term in a coal scam case, has been granted a stay on his conviction by the Delhi High Court, enabling him to contest the upcoming Odisha legislative assembly elections.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed Ray’s application, stating that if the conviction was not suspended, it could have irreversible consequences if he is acquitted later.

The high court has directed that Ray’s conviction in the case shall stand stayed during the pendency of his appeal against his conviction and sentence by the trial court.

Ray, who was represented by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Pramod Kumar Dubey, said in his plea that he wishes to contest the upcoming Odisha Assembly elections and this could be his last chance to serve the people.