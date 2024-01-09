Odisha’s Malkangiri Gets Air Connectivity

Bhubaneswar: Taking another step in its journey of transformation, Odisha’s Malkangiri district has joined the aviation map of the country.

Fulfilling the dreams of the people of ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ for air connectivity, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated Malkangiri Airport.

The Odisha CM expressed hope that this airport will lead to massive growth in communication, tourism and trade in Malkangiri district and surrounding areas.

Notably, airports have been established earlier at Jeypore in Koraput, Utkela in Kalahandi, Rourkela, and Rangeilunda in Ganjam.

Malkangiri Airport is spread over an area of 233 acres and has a runway with a length of 1620 meters and a width of 30 meters. Rs 70 crores have been spent on the construction of the new airport.

5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian was also present during the inauguration.