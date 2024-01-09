Hi-Tech Hospital Tragedy: DNA Report Confirms Third Victim As Dilip Samantaray

Bhubaneswar: The DNA test report of the third person killed in the December 29 explosion at the Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital has been ascertained by the Commissionerate Police.

According to police officials, the DNA report confirmed that the third victim is Dilip Samantaray.

Due to the difficulty in identifying the body of the third victim by the family members, the medical authorities and the police approached the SFSL for DNA testing.

Reportedly, the Commissionerate Police has handed over the dead body to Dilip to his family members at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, Mancheswar Police has registered a complaint of the deceased’s mother against the Hi-Tech Hospital.