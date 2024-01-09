5T Chairman Reviews Various Projects In Malkangiri, Nabarangpur & Koraput

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, V.K. Pandian visited Malkangiri, Nabarangpur & Koraput District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with the general public.

In Malkangiri District, Pandian reviewed the progress of the Govindapalli Integrated Irrigation Project on River Saptadhara and Garia which will provide irrigation facilities to 92,815 Acres of land in Malkangiri, Mathili, Khairput and Korkunda blocks. During his last visit to Malkangiri on 28th March 2023, people had requested for this project. Based on this, a DPR of 4000 Crores has been prepared.

In Nabarangpur District, he reviewed the progress of the Parbati Giri Mega Lift Project for Rs. 1272 Crs which will provide irrigation facilities to an ayacut area of 48,500 Acres and the Turi-Gunthat Irrigation Project for Rs. 577 Crs which will provide irrigation facilities to an ayacut area of 22,500 Acres.

Informed that based on petitions and feedback from the previous visits, New Govt Degree Colleges have been sanctioned in Tentulikhunti, Kosagumuda, Jharigam & Raighar Block in Nabarangpur, Bandhugaon & Narayanpatna Block in Koraput and Chitrakonda Block in Malkangiri District. All these colleges will start functioning from the upcoming Academic Year 2024-25.

He also reviewed the progress of Tourism Infrastructure Development at various locations in Nabarangpur district including Bhaskel Dam, Umerkote; Chandandhara Waterfall; Bhairaghumar Waterfall; Mangaradora Waterfall; Historical Site and Shiva Shrine, Podagada Hill; Shiva Shrine, Mandadongri; Maa Bidri Temple, Jharigam; Development of Maa Bhandargharani Temple & Mousima Temple in Nabarangpur and Maa Pendrani Temple in Umerkote being executed at a total cost of Rs. 25.50 Crs. All these projects have been taken up based on grievances received by Sh Pandian during the visit to Nabarangpur in March 2023.

In Koraput District, Pandian reviewed the progress of the Development of Gupteswar Temple, Boipariguda for Rs. 20.20 Crs and Jhanjabati River Barrage Project for Rs. 100 Crs with irrigation potential to an ayacut area of 4720 Acres.

During the day, he interacted with the public at Raighar Stadium in Nabarangpur District and Railway Ground, Laxmipur in Koraput District and received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.