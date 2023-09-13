Odisha Vigilance Unearths Assets Worth Crores Amassed By Assistant Engineer

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees illegally amassed by an Assistant Engineer at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district.

According to Vigilance, simultaneous searches were carried out at five locations on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Baneswar Naik, Asst. Engineer, P.H. Division-I, now Asst. Manager, WATCO, Section-I, Baripada, Dist-Mayurbhanj.

Following movable and immovable assets have been unearthed so far in the name of Naik, and his family members:-

One triple-storeyed building at Raghunathpur, Baripada town vide Khata No-255/169 over Plot No-801/2162 & 801/2081 with a total area of approx 3314 Sqft. (picture given below).

One double-storeyed building at Talanda, PS-Badasahi, Dist-Mayurbhanj with a total area of approx 2400 Sqft.

Another double-storeyed building at native village Chauliasole, Talanda, PS-Badasahi, Dist-Mayurbhanj with a total area of approx 2100 Sqft.

3 plots including 2 in Baripada town and 1 at Talanda, PS-Badasahi, Dist- Mayurbhanj. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots is being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

Bank, Postal and Insurance deposits over Rs.33.29 Lakhs.

Gold jewellery weighing approx 250 gms.

1 four-wheeler (Maruti Veetara Breeza-ZDI) & 2 two-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs.16.15 Lakhs.

Assistant Manager Baneswar Naik is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase, the Vigilance said.

Five teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 2 Addl. SPs, 3 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 1 SI, 7 ASIs and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada.