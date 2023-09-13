Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talks about relationship rumours

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta won hearts with their adorable chemistry in Bigg Boss 16. Their fans lovingly started calling them ‘PriyAnkit’ and they were always trending on social media. Soon rumours of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta being in a relationship started doing rounds on the internet. But the Bigg Boss 16 contestant has often stated that they are just friends.

Amid conjecture over PriyAnkit’s relationship, gossip mongers linked her with a guy named Hershey. So, who is Hershey and is Priyanka really dating him? The actress has finally reacted to the baseless rumours, maintaining that he is a family friend and she would not like to talk about it.

“He’s my family friend. Let’s not talk about it. It’s just a rumour. We are old friends. Hamari family bahut purane friends hai,” Priyanka told Bollywood Bubble. The 27-year-old maintained that she is very good friends with him and the relationship rumours are false.

Priyanka also spoke about rumours about being in a relationship with Ankit Gupta, claiming that they are best friends. “He is my best friend. Do log ko story vo hi do log jante hai. Aap sirf assume kar sakte ho, predict kar sakte ho. Usspe mohar toh meri aur Ankit ki lagegi na ki ye sach hai ya nahi. Ye rumour hai, we are very good friends and we are just focusing on work. We are not thinking about relationships,” she quipped.

She further mentioned, “We are just focusing on our work. So its pretty much clear that we are not thinking about any love angle or something”.

The Udaariyaan actress further shared her take on modern-day relationships. “I was a girl who was very giving. But I am thankful to Ankit because ye cheez maine usse sikhi hai ki aapko kabhi bhi itna nahi karna chahiye. (I am thankful to Ankit because he taught me that one should not give in too much in a relationship). With time I understood that if you are the only one giving, then you won’t get anything. A relationship should involve give and take equally.”