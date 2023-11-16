Direct flight services between Jharsuguda and Bengaluru begins

Jharsuguda: The direct flight services between Jharuguda and Bengaluru started from today.

An Indigo plane took off from Bengaluru at 10.15 AM and landed at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda at 12.40 PM. As the aircraft, with 179 passengers, was the first aircraft between the two destinations it was given the water salute after landing.

In the return direction, the same plane, with 169 passengers, took off for Bengaluru from the Jharsuguda airport at 1 PM.