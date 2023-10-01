Odisha Vigilance Arrests OSAP Commandant After Rs 10 Lakh Cash Seized From Him

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested the Commandant of OSAP 1st Battalion Dhenkanal, Mr Sunil Kumar Behera (OAPS) after he was caught with ill-gotten money and cash seizure from his residence in Cuttack last night.

On the basis of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Sunil Kumar Behera, OAPS, Commandant, OSAP 1st Battalion, Dhenkanal as illegal gratification from different sources, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over his movement and activities

Accordingly, on 30th Sept, a team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him near Madhusudan Setu in CDA, Sector-11, while he was coming from Dhenkanal to his residence at Cuttack by his office Bolero vehicle.

During interception, a sum of Rs.1,31,535 was recovered from Behera, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The entire cash was seized.

Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches were conducted at Govt. residential quarter located at Dhenkanal, residential quarter at Cantonment Road, Cuttack, newly constructed house at Jharpada, Bhubaneswar, parental house located at Shreekhetra Nagar, Puri. Further cash Rs.8,70,000 was recovered during house search at his residential quarter at Cantonment Road, Cuttack. With this total cash recovery is Rs.10,01,535 which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS case No.9 dt.01.10.2023 U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Sunil Kumar Behera, OAPS, Commandant, OSAP 1st Battalion, Dhenkanal.

Today, he was arrested and forwarded to the Court. The investigation of the case is in progress. Details of immovable and movable assets including investments, deposits etc. are being investigated into, the Vigilance added.