Strasbourg Open
Strasbourg Open: Samsonova Outplays Haddad Maia To Reach Semis

By Yajati Keshari Rout
Russian Liudmila Samsonova advanced to the last four of the Strasbourg Open by winning against Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-0 at the Tennis Club de Strasbourg on Thursday.

No.5 seed Liudmila Samsonova dropped just three games against No.2 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Internationaux de Strasbourg quarterfinals to reach her second semifinal of 2024.

This is only the second time this season that the Russian has won three matches in a row at a tournament.

Samsonova, ranked No. 19, will next play the winner of the match between Pole Magda Linette and American Madison Keys, the No. 4 seed.

