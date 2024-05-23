Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha Advance to Quarter-finals

India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu outclassed Korean Sim Yu Jin second round of women’s singles at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Also, young shuttler Ashmita Chaliha stunned USA’s Beiwen Zhang.

Sindhu battled hard against Sim Yu Jin, beating her 21-13 12-21 21-14 in a 59-minute second-round match. Sindhu, who last won a title in the 2022 Singapore Open and is looking to end a two-year title drought, will next face top seed Han Yue of China.

Meanwhile, Ashmita stormed into the quarter-final of a Super 500 event. The 24-year-old Guwahati shuttler defeated World No. 10 Zhang 21-19, 16-21, 21-12 in the second-round match on Thursday. Ashmita will next square off against sixth-seeded Chinese Zhang Yi Man, ranked 16th.

It was mixed day for Indians in Kuala Lumpur as the mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy went down 9-21 15-21 to top-seeded Malaysian pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, while Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost 17-21 11-21 to second-seeded Malaysians Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in women’s doubles.

Kiran George was beaten in straight games by fifth seed Lee Zii Jia 13-21, 18-21 and the 7th-seeded doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to unseeded Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui 18-21, 22-20, 14-21in the Super 500 tournament in Kuala Lumpur.